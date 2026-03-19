Wedbush Upgrades Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) to “Outperform”

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.30% from the stock’s current price.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.65 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $16.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.53.

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Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $286.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The company had revenue of $236.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.30 million. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.040 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 368,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 13,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

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Cross Country Healthcare, Inc, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in the recruitment, placement and management of nursing and allied health professionals on both a travel and permanent basis. Through its integrated platform, Cross Country Healthcare serves hospitals, health systems, and long-term care facilities by matching qualified clinical talent with patient care needs across diverse care settings.

The company’s core service offerings include travel nurse and allied health staffing, per diem staffing, permanent placement services, and managed services programs.

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