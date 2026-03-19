Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT is Vestwell Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Vestwell Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1,050.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 358,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 16.0% of Vestwell Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vestwell Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $49,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

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Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $139.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.22.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

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