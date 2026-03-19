RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Eri Chaya Sells 7,000 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) insider Eri Chaya sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total value of $947,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $134.81 on Thursday. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $264.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.93.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in RH by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in RH by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in RH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in RH by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on RH from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RH from $235.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on RH from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RH

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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