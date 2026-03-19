Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in IREN Limited $IREN

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,873,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,189 shares during the period. IREN accounts for approximately 2.2% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in IREN were worth $181,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IREN in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in IREN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IREN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IREN by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

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IREN Stock Performance

NASDAQ IREN opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.06. IREN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IREN ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.64 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 56.59%.The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IREN shares. HC Wainwright upgraded IREN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IREN in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IREN from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of IREN to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 target price on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IREN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IREN

IREN Company Profile

(Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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