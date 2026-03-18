Danske Bank A S Buys New Shares in GE Aerospace $GE

Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 629,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,490,000. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.06% of GE Aerospace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

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GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE GE opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.15. The company has a market capitalization of $316.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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