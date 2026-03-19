Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 54,715 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 54,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $1,425.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,265.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1,021.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.44 and a 12-month high of $1,500.00.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total transaction of $12,717,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,962,077.20. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrence Reed sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.33, for a total value of $1,559,420.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,033.22. This trade represents a 28.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,288 shares of company stock worth $53,677,038. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price target on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,573.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

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