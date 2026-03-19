Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 144.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,403 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 94.9% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.46.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.9%

KMI stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $207,609.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 188,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,320.24. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 100,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,664.70. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,863 over the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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