PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 268,617 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 12th total of 326,001 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,889,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 103,251 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 39,179.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,479,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,481 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,314,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 889,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 131,851 shares during the period.

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PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PFN stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 32,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,093. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE: PFN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing principally in a diversified portfolio of credit instruments. The fund’s assets are allocated across a range of fixed income sectors, including corporate debt, asset- and mortgage-backed securities, emerging market debt, and other income-producing instruments, both in the U.S. and international markets.

The fund employs a flexible investment approach designed by PIMCO’s portfolio management team, incorporating the use of leverage and derivatives to enhance yield and manage duration risk.

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