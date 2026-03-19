Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scott Anderson Sells 15,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) Director Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total transaction of $1,336,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,372.74. The trade was a 22.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
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Trending Headlines about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Kratos is the lead for MACH‑TB 2.0 Task Area 1, which underpins a Rocket Lab award to perform 20 hypersonic HASTE flights—this reinforces Kratos’ role and backlog exposure in hypersonics, supporting medium‑term growth expectations. Rocket Lab Secures $190M Contract for 20x HASTE Launches, Cements Hypersonics Leadership with Department of War Partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results and a bullish growth narrative (Q4 beat, revenue acceleration and 2026 guidance implying double‑digit organic growth) have led some analysts to lift targets—this underpins investor optimism around expansion in priority defense areas. How The Kratos Defense (KTOS) Investment Story Is Shifting With Premium Valuation And Growth Hopes
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted an earlier intraday rally tied to contract announcements and the company’s hypersonics/counter‑UAS positioning—useful context for sentiment but not a new catalyst today. Kratos Defense (KTOS) jumps 6.7% as investors focus on recent contract wins and fresh growth outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader aerospace sector pieces (e.g., Astronics coverage) show continued demand/backlog themes in aerospace but are not company‑specific to Kratos; they provide sector tailwinds but limited direct impact on KTOS drivers. Can Astronics Sustain the Margin Expansion Over the Long Term?
- Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling (multiple officers/directors sold shares in mid‑March and data shows heavy net insider sales over recent months) is weighing on sentiment and may prompt short‑term profit taking. Insider selling and trading summary
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and expectations risk: the stock trades at a very high multiple and many analysts’ targets are clustered above the current price—this can make the shares sensitive to any guidance misses, execution delays, or profit taking.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,098 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
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