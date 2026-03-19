Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scott Anderson Sells 15,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) Director Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total transaction of $1,336,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,372.74. The trade was a 22.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KTOS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,098 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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