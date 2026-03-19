Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER is Wgi Dm LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wgi Dm LLC grew its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,555,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 738,176 shares during the quarter. Aercap comprises about 0.0% of Wgi Dm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wgi Dm LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $309,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aercap in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aercap by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Aercap by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aercap in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Aercap

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Positive Sentiment: AerCap announced an order for 100 new Airbus A320neo-family jets, including exercised firm options — bolstering fleet growth and long-term lease cash flows. PR Newswire Release

AerCap announced an order for 100 new Airbus A320neo-family jets, including exercised firm options — bolstering fleet growth and long-term lease cash flows. Positive Sentiment: The order is described as AerCap’s largest-ever neo deal, signaling confidence in airline demand recovery and giving the lessor substantial forward revenue visibility. Aviation Week

The order is described as AerCap’s largest-ever neo deal, signaling confidence in airline demand recovery and giving the lessor substantial forward revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Reports indicate some jets are linked to a Frontier-related transaction (sale/leaseback or secured placements), which can de-risk deliveries by pre-identifying lessees and locking in future rental income. FlightGlobal

Reports indicate some jets are linked to a Frontier-related transaction (sale/leaseback or secured placements), which can de-risk deliveries by pre-identifying lessees and locking in future rental income. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage estimates the list-price value of the order at roughly $11 billion — list prices are a headline figure; actual transaction prices for lessors are typically substantially discounted. American Machinist

Industry coverage estimates the list-price value of the order at roughly $11 billion — list prices are a headline figure; actual transaction prices for lessors are typically substantially discounted. Negative Sentiment: Large aircraft purchases increase near-term capital requirements and execution risk (delivery timing, funding, and residual-value exposure); investors should watch AerCap’s funding plans and credit metrics. Reuters

Large aircraft purchases increase near-term capital requirements and execution risk (delivery timing, funding, and residual-value exposure); investors should watch AerCap’s funding plans and credit metrics. Negative Sentiment: If a significant portion of the order is tied to a single airline (e.g., Frontier), that concentration creates tenant risk if the airline hits financial trouble. FlightGlobal

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of Aercap stock opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $154.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.Aercap’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Aercap’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Aercap in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Aercap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aercap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

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About Aercap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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