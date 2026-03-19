Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Insider Thiago Santelmo Sells 10,000 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Thiago Santelmo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $754,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,209.60. The trade was a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34.

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Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 105.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,030 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Paramount Investment LTD. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $281,033,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Restaurant Brands International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Restaurant Brands International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large bullish options activity — traders bought 273,975 call options on Wednesday (a ~22,468% jump vs. typical volume), indicating speculative expectations of near‑term upside or hedging by institutional players.

Unusually large bullish options activity — traders bought 273,975 call options on Wednesday (a ~22,468% jump vs. typical volume), indicating speculative expectations of near‑term upside or hedging by institutional players. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/raise — Oppenheimer bumped its price target to $85 and assigned an “outperform” rating, signaling incremental sell‑side conviction (14.3% upside to the current price). Article Title

Analyst upgrade/raise — Oppenheimer bumped its price target to $85 and assigned an “outperform” rating, signaling incremental sell‑side conviction (14.3% upside to the current price). Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — RBI raised the quarterly dividend to $0.65 (annualized $2.60, ~3.5% yield) with an ex‑dividend date of March 19 and payment April 2; this supports income‑oriented demand for the shares. Article Title

Dividend increase — RBI raised the quarterly dividend to $0.65 (annualized $2.60, ~3.5% yield) with an ex‑dividend date of March 19 and payment April 2; this supports income‑oriented demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus and price targets — broker coverage is mixed but generally constructive: average target ≈ $78.95 with more Buys than Holds (moderate buy consensus). This implies modest upside vs. the current level.

Analyst consensus and price targets — broker coverage is mixed but generally constructive: average target ≈ $78.95 with more Buys than Holds (moderate buy consensus). This implies modest upside vs. the current level. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership — ~82.3% of shares are held by institutions, which can mute volatility but also cause heavier moves when funds rebalance.

High institutional ownership — ~82.3% of shares are held by institutions, which can mute volatility but also cause heavier moves when funds rebalance. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — multiple insiders (including CEO Joshua Kobza, CFO Sami Siddiqui and other senior officers) sold large blocks this week: roughly 330,000 shares sold across transactions (CEO sale alone: 200,000 at ~$75.05). Large, concentrated insider exits can create near‑term downward pressure and raise questions for some investors about timing of sales. See filings/insider summary for details. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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