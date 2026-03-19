SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Hovde Group

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SouthState Bank from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SouthState Bank in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

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SouthState Bank Stock Down 2.9%

SSB opened at $88.55 on Thursday. SouthState Bank has a 12 month low of $77.74 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.54.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. SouthState Bank had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.26%.The company had revenue of $686.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState Bank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,937,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,315,000 after purchasing an additional 161,928 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SouthState Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,729,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,101,000 after buying an additional 62,879 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState Bank by 10.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,310,000 after buying an additional 178,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SouthState Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,653,000 after buying an additional 85,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,647,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,068,000 after buying an additional 56,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Bank (NYSE: SSB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its subsidiary, SouthState Bank, the company serves businesses, institutions and individuals with deposit, lending and treasury management solutions. Its core business lines include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate lending, consumer mortgages and home equity loans.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit products, SouthState Bank offers specialized services such as treasury and cash management, merchant services, payment solutions and online banking.

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