Danske Bank A S Acquires Shares of 1,169,187 NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,169,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,262,000. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,799,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,139,726,000 after buying an additional 922,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,375,545,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,787,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,265,000 after acquiring an additional 373,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,786,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,896,000 after acquiring an additional 340,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,881 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus set a $92.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company plans major capacity build to serve data centers — management announced a target to add 15–30 GW of U.S. power generation capacity by 2035, signaling a sizable growth runway tied to hyperscaler/data‑center demand. NextEra Energy (NEE) Aims for Power Generation Capacity Expansion

Company plans major capacity build to serve data centers — management announced a target to add 15–30 GW of U.S. power generation capacity by 2035, signaling a sizable growth runway tied to hyperscaler/data‑center demand. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term growth outlook reinforced — investor pieces highlight NextEra as a multi‑year compounder and cite management guidance for roughly an 8%+ CAGR over the next several years, supporting the case for steady earnings and project-driven expansion. 2 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

Longer-term growth outlook reinforced — investor pieces highlight NextEra as a multi‑year compounder and cite management guidance for roughly an 8%+ CAGR over the next several years, supporting the case for steady earnings and project-driven expansion. Positive Sentiment: Strong recent performance and momentum — coverage notes NEE has significantly outperformed utilities and the S&P over the last year (~+28.7%), reflecting investor appetite for clean‑energy exposure and rate‑cut tailwinds. NextEra Surges Past Industry Over a Year: How to Play the Stock?

Strong recent performance and momentum — coverage notes NEE has significantly outperformed utilities and the S&P over the last year (~+28.7%), reflecting investor appetite for clean‑energy exposure and rate‑cut tailwinds. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increased — the quarterly payout was raised (most recent payment implied a $2.49 annualized payout), which supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. (Reported in recent company/MarketBeat disclosures.)

Dividend increased — the quarterly payout was raised (most recent payment implied a $2.49 annualized payout), which supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. (Reported in recent company/MarketBeat disclosures.) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix is broadly constructive but varied — several firms have buy/hold ratings and the consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with an average target near the low‑$90s; that implies limited upside from current levels absent stronger near‑term beats or guidance.

Analyst mix is broadly constructive but varied — several firms have buy/hold ratings and the consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with an average target near the low‑$90s; that implies limited upside from current levels absent stronger near‑term beats or guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison / sector story — coverage comparing NextEra to peers (e.g., Constellation) highlights the data‑center demand story as a sector theme; useful for positioning but not an immediate stock catalyst. Better Utility Stock: Constellation Energy vs. NextEra Energy

Peer comparison / sector story — coverage comparing NextEra to peers (e.g., Constellation) highlights the data‑center demand story as a sector theme; useful for positioning but not an immediate stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — EVP Nicole Daggs disclosed a sale of 4,934 shares (SEC filing), which can be interpreted as a near‑term negative signal for some investors even though insiders sell for many reasons. SEC Form 4 — Nicole J. Daggs

Insider selling — EVP Nicole Daggs disclosed a sale of 4,934 shares (SEC filing), which can be interpreted as a near‑term negative signal for some investors even though insiders sell for many reasons. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly revenue shortfall and a high payout ratio — last reported quarter beat EPS but missed revenue vs. estimates and the payout ratio is elevated (~75.7%), which raises sensitivity to cash‑flow volatility for investors focused on dividend sustainability.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $192.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $95.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $867,870. This trade represents a 65.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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