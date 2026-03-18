WJ Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

WJ Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,573 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,024,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281,496 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,100.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,519,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,175 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 5,000,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,144 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.2% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,040,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,358,000 after purchasing an additional 958,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,506,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,950,000 after purchasing an additional 762,773 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.88.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

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