Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Stake Lifted by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 4.7% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,190.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,984,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658,867 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,969,000 after buying an additional 6,092,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,101.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,383,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,242,000 after buying an additional 2,274,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $56,378,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $82.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 52.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

See Also

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