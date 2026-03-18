WJ Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 70,922 TCW Transform Systems ETF $PWRD

WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF (NASDAQ:PWRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,922 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,000. TCW Transform Systems ETF accounts for about 3.1% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,667,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,810,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $220,893,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 819.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 227,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,195,000 after purchasing an additional 202,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,876,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TCW Transform Systems ETF Stock Up 0.5%

PWRD stock opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.19. TCW Transform Systems ETF has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $110.35.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Company Profile

Perfect World Co, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates online games. It operates in two segments: PRC operations and International operations. The PRC operating segment includes PRC online game business. The International operating segment includes United States online game business, Runic Games and Unknown Worlds. Its portfolio of self-developed online games includes massively multiplayer online role playing games (MMORPGs): Perfect World, Legend of Martial Arts, Perfect World II, Zhu Xian, Chi Bi, Pocketpet Journey West, Battle of the Immortals, Fantasy Zhu Xian, Forsaken World, Empire of the Immortals, Return of the Condor Heroes and Legend of the Condor Heroes, among others.

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