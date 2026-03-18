Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 3,397 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB owned about 0.62% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $102,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $259.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.18. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.65 and a 52 week high of $288.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.