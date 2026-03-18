WJ Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

WJ Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,660,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,503,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,020,000 after purchasing an additional 284,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,348,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,145,000 after purchasing an additional 186,570 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 918,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,891,000 after purchasing an additional 167,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 439.2% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 198,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 161,748 shares during the period.

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iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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