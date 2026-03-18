WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 71,564 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

WJ Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,564 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises about 7.4% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $17,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,982,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth $5,649,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 214,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter.

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Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CGDV opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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