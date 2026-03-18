SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI Shares Acquired by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 25,139.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,624 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises 3.3% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTI opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0841 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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