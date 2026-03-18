Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI is Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 9.8% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $17,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,044,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,730,000. Berman McAleer LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,822,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,928,000.

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Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

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