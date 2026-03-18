Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a 15.4% increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 11.7%

ASO opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,655,000 after purchasing an additional 468,457 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,676.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 73,525 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $999,000.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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