Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a 15.4% increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Academy Sports and Outdoors has a payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 11.7%
ASO opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.
The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.
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