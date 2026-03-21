United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.94 and traded as high as $15.16. United Bancorp shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 3,269 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of United Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Bancorp

United Bancorp Stock Up 8.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.36.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Bancorp by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Appalachian Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Bancorp

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United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

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