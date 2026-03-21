Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.42 and traded as high as GBX 4.75. Cadogan Energy Solutions shares last traded at GBX 4.51, with a volume of 67,594 shares traded.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Stock Down 8.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market cap of £10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.03.

About Cadogan Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine. It also imports natural gas; and purchases and sells natural gas. The company was formerly known as Cadogan Petroleum plc. Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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