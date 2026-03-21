Reviewing Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Celerity Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 12.88% 16.44% 7.66% Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Celerity Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.76 billion 2.28 $226.66 million $2.17 18.18 Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Celerity Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ACI Worldwide and Celerity Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 1 1 3 0 2.40 Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.13%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Celerity Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celerity Solutions has a beta of 5.52, meaning that its share price is 452% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Celerity Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACI Worldwide

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ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Payments Orchestration Platform for optimizing payments; omni-channel payment platform; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, telecommunications, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, include product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

About Celerity Solutions

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Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Redwood City, California.

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