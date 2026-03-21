Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.84 and traded as low as $11.34. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $11.3510, with a volume of 9,942 shares trading hands.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.9%
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE: PFD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income by investing primarily in preferred securities. The fund’s portfolio typically includes both U.S. and global preferred stocks, hybrid capital instruments and other fixed-income securities that pay fixed or adjustable dividends. It may also invest in investment-grade and below-investment-grade issues to capture yield opportunities across credit quality tiers.
Since its inception in 2006, PFD has aimed to deliver attractive after-tax total returns by actively managing interest-rate and credit-risk exposure.
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