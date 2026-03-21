Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,030.98 and traded as low as GBX 959.21. Nichols shares last traded at GBX 966, with a volume of 42,749 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Nichols from GBX 1,820 to GBX 1,720 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,150 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nichols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,390.

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Nichols Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 987.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,028.94. The stock has a market cap of £347.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 67.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nichols had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nichols plc will post 62.4371859 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nichols Company Profile

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