Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 567.79 and traded as low as GBX 408.80. Future shares last traded at GBX 410.40, with a volume of 164,546 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Future from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,235 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 984.

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Future Stock Down 1.4%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 461.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 564.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £375.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Future declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin Li Ying sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531, for a total transaction of £42,256.98. Also, insider Ivana Kirkbride purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 518 per share, for a total transaction of £5,180. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Future Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

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