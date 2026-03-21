PVH (NYSE:PVH) vs. Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Critical Review

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Savers Value Village has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PVH has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Savers Value Village and PVH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 1.35% 11.92% 2.59% PVH 3.87% 11.44% 4.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of PVH shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PVH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Savers Value Village and PVH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 1 3 4 1 2.56 PVH 0 9 8 0 2.47

Savers Value Village presently has a consensus price target of $14.43, suggesting a potential upside of 84.39%. PVH has a consensus price target of $89.73, suggesting a potential upside of 42.08%. Given Savers Value Village’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than PVH.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Savers Value Village and PVH”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.68 billion 0.72 $22.64 million $0.14 55.89 PVH $8.65 billion 0.33 $598.50 million $6.67 9.47

PVH has higher revenue and earnings than Savers Value Village. PVH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Savers Value Village, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats PVH on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as TOMMY HILFIGER, TOMMY JEANS, Calvin Klein, CK Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein Underwear, and Calvin Klein Performance, as well as various other owned, licensed, and private label brands. It distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, and specialty stores; through warehouse clubs, mass market, and off-price and independent retailers; and through company-operated full-price, outlet stores, and concession locations; and through digital commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.

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