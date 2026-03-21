Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.28 and traded as high as GBX 563. Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 543.50, with a volume of 1,686,657 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 580 to GBX 600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 628 to GBX 636 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 635.33.

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Pennon Group Trading Up 0.1%

Pennon Group Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 559.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 523.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

(Get Free Report)

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive. Our 25-year rolling licence provides predictable index-linked growth and visibility over future revenues.

We provide clean and wastewater services through our businesses across the Great South West.

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