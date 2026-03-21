SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.35 and traded as high as GBX 218.50. SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 200.50, with a volume of 10,001 shares trading hands.

SpaceandPeople Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 208.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 208.54.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations. It also offers promotional kiosk, a digital experiential platform for promotional activities of companies; and leases retail merchandising units.

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