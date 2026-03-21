Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.75 and traded as low as $15.43. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $15.5350, with a volume of 36,051 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MLP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Maui Land & Pineapple has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Maui Land & Pineapple

The company has a market capitalization of $304.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLP. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,201,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 209,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

(Get Free Report)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc (NYSE: MLP) is a real estate development and natural resource management enterprise headquartered in Kahului on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The company maintains a diversified portfolio of commercial, industrial, retail, hospitality and residential properties, primarily serving the local Maui market. Through its property management and leasing activities, MLP supports a range of tenants and projects designed to meet the evolving needs of residents, small businesses and visitors to the island.

Originally best known for its pineapple cultivation operations dating back to the early 20th century, MLP transitioned from its agricultural roots following the divestiture of its pineapple farming business in 2009.

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