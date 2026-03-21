Comparing ADB International Group (OTCMKTS:EQUR) & Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) and ADB International Group (OTCMKTS:EQUR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and ADB International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems 3.17% 2.63% 2.39% ADB International Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delcath Systems and ADB International Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $85.23 million 3.70 $2.70 million $0.07 129.57 ADB International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Delcath Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ADB International Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.6% of ADB International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Delcath Systems and ADB International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 1 0 5 0 2.67 ADB International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Delcath Systems presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 148.07%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than ADB International Group.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats ADB International Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

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Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with metastatic hepatic dominant Uveal Melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic uveal melanoma. It also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System trade name for Melphalan or CHEMOSAT for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ADB International Group

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E-Qure Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of bioelectrical signal therapy (BST) devices. Its BST devices implement patented and proprietary electrical stimulation technologies to treat hard-to-cure wounds and ulcers up to complete closure and/or cure. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in New York, New York.

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