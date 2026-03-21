Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) President Sells $760,950.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) President Regina Tobin sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $760,950.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 13,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,038. This represents a 24.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,681. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.73 and a 1-year high of $199.99.

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Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXRH

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 580.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,236,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,033 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 705,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 101.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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