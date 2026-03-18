Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Plans $0.26 Annual Dividend

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2614 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 164.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Sibanye Gold has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0%per year over the last three years. Sibanye Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Sibanye Gold Stock Up 0.1%

SBSW opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sibanye Gold has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Gold

About Sibanye Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 87.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 116.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum‐group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

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