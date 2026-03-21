iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Stock Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $112.27 and traded as low as $101.72. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF shares last traded at $101.91, with a volume of 6,427 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average of $112.12. The company has a market capitalization of $198.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.95.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Denmark ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDEN. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Peak Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

About iShares MSCI Denmark ETF

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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