NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.43 and traded as low as C$0.94. NTG Clarity Networks shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 104,234 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of NTG Clarity Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NTG Clarity Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCI
NTG Clarity Networks Price Performance
NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile
NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.
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