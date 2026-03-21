NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Sells $7,459,058.50 in Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Colette Kress also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 20th, Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00.
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $3,514,400.00.
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80.
- On Tuesday, January 13th, Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.92, for a total transaction of $3,698,400.00.
- On Tuesday, January 13th, Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.92, for a total transaction of $5,111,188.80.
NVIDIA Trading Down 3.2%
Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $5.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.76. The stock had a trading volume of 239,586,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,338,016. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.33.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.
Institutional Trading of NVIDIA
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. HSBC set a $310.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.40.
Read Our Latest Report on NVDA
Key NVIDIA News
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major cloud order visibility — Nvidia told Amazon Web Services it will sell ~1 million AI chips plus systems by end-2027, reinforcing multi-year revenue visibility and datacenter demand. Nvidia to sell 1 million chips to Amazon by 2027
- Positive Sentiment: GTC highlights and blowout quarter underpin the long-term bull case — management projected a multi‑year $1T+ AI revenue opportunity and posted a $68.13B quarter that beat expectations, supporting conviction in NVDA’s platform moat. GTC keynote and quarter reaction
- Positive Sentiment: Robust partner/customer momentum — multiple infrastructure partners (Cadence, CoreWeave, Coherent) and public comments from big customers (Elon Musk: Tesla/SpaceX will keep buying) signal persistent demand across cloud, AI and automotive. Strong Micron results also validate surging HBM demand tied to Nvidia GPUs. Partner and customer demand context
- Neutral Sentiment: Product roadmap/consumer tech updates (e.g., DLSS 5) strengthen long-term gaming/graphics positioning but are unlikely to move earnings in the near term. DLSS 5 technical details
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and lofty price targets (Raymond James, others) support upside narratives but much of that optimism appears priced in after GTC. Price target/upgrade coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/PR overhang — U.S. prosecutors charged associates tied to a server maker for allegedly smuggling Nvidia‑powered servers to China; while Nvidia isn’t accused, the story raises geopolitical/supply‑chain scrutiny around its chips. Bloomberg: Super Micro smuggling charges
- Negative Sentiment: Tax/headline risk — new disclosures show Nvidia made a large U.S. tax payment reported at ~$17B, which investors may view as a cash/timing headwind or governance disclosure to digest. WSJ: $17B U.S. tax payment
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and sentiment pressure — charts showed a bearish signal after GTC and options flow indicated heavy call selling/put buying (sell‑the‑news), creating short‑term downside risk despite strong fundamentals. MarketWatch: bearish technical signal
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
Further Reading
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