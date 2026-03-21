NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Sells $7,459,058.50 in Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Colette Kress also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $3,514,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.92, for a total transaction of $3,698,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.92, for a total transaction of $5,111,188.80.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $5.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.76. The stock had a trading volume of 239,586,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,338,016. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. HSBC set a $310.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

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Key NVIDIA News

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NVIDIA Company Profile

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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