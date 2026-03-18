Provident Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,640 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, United Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VOO opened at $616.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $630.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $641.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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