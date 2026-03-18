Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $18.47 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,539 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 145.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $231.42 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $248.18. The company has a market cap of $147.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Honeywell International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. DZ Bank reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.65.

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Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

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