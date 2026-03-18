Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 13,701 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB owned 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $34,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,157,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 336,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,466,000 after purchasing an additional 221,155 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,672,000 after purchasing an additional 167,722 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,936,000. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,694,000.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $268.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $298.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.00 and its 200 day moving average is $283.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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