Portus Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.3% of Portus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,771,785,000 after purchasing an additional 551,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,364,000 after buying an additional 219,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,164,000 after buying an additional 574,229 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,221.44.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 5.9%

LLY opened at $931.03 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,033.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $955.52.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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