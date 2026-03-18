Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB is UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Core Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 12,662.8% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 808,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,376,000 after buying an additional 801,937 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,024,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,853,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,986,000 after acquiring an additional 639,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,635,000 after acquiring an additional 495,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,841,000 after acquiring an additional 483,135 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCRB opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.09 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VCRB was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

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