Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535,477 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $44,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $105.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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