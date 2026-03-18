Danske Bank A S Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Danske Bank A S bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,502,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,912,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its holdings in AT&T by 363.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

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AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and clear FY‑2026 guide — AT&T topped Q4 estimates ($0.52 vs. $0.46) and posted revenue above expectations; management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $2.25–$2.35, which supports valuation and raises confidence in cash‑flowability.

Quarterly beat and clear FY‑2026 guide — AT&T topped Q4 estimates ($0.52 vs. $0.46) and posted revenue above expectations; management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $2.25–$2.35, which supports valuation and raises confidence in cash‑flowability. Positive Sentiment: SMB service guarantee to reduce churn — AT&T expanded service assurance for small businesses (bill credits and faster support) to address downtime fears and improve retention in a competitive market, which could stabilize SMB revenue. T Expands Service Assurance for SMBs

SMB service guarantee to reduce churn — AT&T expanded service assurance for small businesses (bill credits and faster support) to address downtime fears and improve retention in a competitive market, which could stabilize SMB revenue. Positive Sentiment: Massive connectivity commitment — AT&T announced a $250 billion commitment to advance U.S. connectivity (multi‑year investment in fiber/wireless). This signals aggressive network buildout that can drive long‑term revenue and market share gains. AT&T commits to spend $250 billion

Massive connectivity commitment — AT&T announced a $250 billion commitment to advance U.S. connectivity (multi‑year investment in fiber/wireless). This signals aggressive network buildout that can drive long‑term revenue and market share gains. Neutral Sentiment: Marketing push around March Madness — New national campaign tied to NCAA March Madness aims to reinforce AT&T’s brand and fan‑experience positioning; helpful for consumer awareness but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals materially. AT&T Tips Off March Madness Campaign

Marketing push around March Madness — New national campaign tied to NCAA March Madness aims to reinforce AT&T’s brand and fan‑experience positioning; helpful for consumer awareness but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals materially. Neutral Sentiment: Increased investor attention — Coverage/mentions from Zacks and other outlets show AT&T is being watched closely, which can increase trading volume and short‑term interest but is not itself a fundamental catalyst. AT&T is Attracting Investor Attention

Increased investor attention — Coverage/mentions from Zacks and other outlets show AT&T is being watched closely, which can increase trading volume and short‑term interest but is not itself a fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Capex scale and balance‑sheet risk — The $250B buildout is positive for long‑term positioning but raises execution and cash‑flow timing risk. AT&T’s liquidity/leverage metrics (current ratio ~0.91, debt/equity ~1.0) mean investors should watch free cash flow, capex pacing, and any debt funding plans closely.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.AT&T’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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