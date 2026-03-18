WJ Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 168,767 PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 168,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,541,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter.

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PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

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