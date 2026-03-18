Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, April 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a 33.3% increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Elbit Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

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Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $1,014.33 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $354.68 and a 52-week high of $1,016.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $751.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The aerospace company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

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