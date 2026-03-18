Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2026

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLTGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, April 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a 33.3% increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Elbit Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $1,014.33 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $354.68 and a 52-week high of $1,016.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $751.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.49.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The aerospace company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

See Also

Dividend History for Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

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