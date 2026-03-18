WJ Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLR. Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,998,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the third quarter worth about $466,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000.

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VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NLR opened at $139.54 on Wednesday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.66. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

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