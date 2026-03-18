iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Acquired by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,863,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,632,810,000 after buying an additional 4,837,732 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96,540,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837,301 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 47,576,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,178,000 after acquiring an additional 786,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,892,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,451,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,415 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.31. The stock has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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