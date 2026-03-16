S&P Global Inc. $SPGI is Junto Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,961 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 3.3% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of S&P Global worth $160,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 51.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore set a $625.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $422.42 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.31 and its 200-day moving average is $493.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

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